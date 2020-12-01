Craig A. Duffy, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The son of James and Evelyn (Koegel) Duffy, Craig was born January 18, 1954.

Craig was a well-known guitarist and songwriter for several local bands.

He had a deep love for his Christian faith and was an ordained minister who also was a sponsor for AA and a life counselor for many people.

Craig enjoyed carp fishing and playing chess.

He also was known for his sarcastic sense of humor, and his great love for his dog, Kissy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Michaela Duffy.

Survivors include his significant other, Victoria Foross; sisters, Elizabeth Duffy, Jean Gail Reinert and Shannon McCoy; brothers, Steve Duffy, Mark, Shane and Jamie McCoy; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Craig’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.