Craig M. Greene, 62

Craig M. Greene 1958-2021 Craig Greene, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:45 PM

He was born in St. Joseph on September 26, 1958. Craig graduated from Central High School and received a diploma with highest honors as an electrician from Stratford Career Institute on March 12, 2019.

His is survived by his sister, Deborah Thompson of Kansas City, MO; brother, Robert Greene of Grand Rapids, MI; niece, Shalon Paige of Kansas City; nephews, Ishmail Paige of Kansas City, Frank Ford of Kansas City, and Franklin Ford of Kansas City; great-nephews, LeShawn Weems of Kansas City, Isaiah Ford of Kansas City; and great-nieces, ShayQuan Paige of Kansas City and Saraiah Ford of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mabel Greene.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

