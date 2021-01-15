Craig M. Greene, 62

Craig Greene, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.

He was born in St. Joseph on September 26, 1958. Craig graduated from Central High School and received a diploma with highest honors as an electrician from Stratford Career Institute on March 12, 2019.

His is survived by his sister, Deborah Thompson of Kansas City, MO; brother, Robert Greene of Grand Rapids, MI; niece, Shalon Paige of Kansas City; nephews, Ishmail Paige of Kansas City, Frank Ford of Kansas City, and Franklin Ford of Kansas City; great-nephews, LeShawn Weems of Kansas City, Isaiah Ford of Kansas City; and great-nieces, ShayQuan Paige of Kansas City and Saraiah Ford of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mabel Greene.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.