Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Craig R. Pearson, 72

Craig R. Pearson, 72, of Branson West, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, died May 6, 2021.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:55 PM

Craig R. Pearson, 72, of Branson West, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, died May 6, 2021. Craig was born March 19, 1949 in Boone, Iowa to Donald Richard and Virginia Arlene (Coleman) Pearson.

Craig was former owner and operator of Pearson Trash Service, and retired from the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph.

He married Jackie Simmons November 14, 1996 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Donovan Stevens (Gwen), Tony Pearson (Gina), David Pearson (Chris), Carol Pautsch, Brandy Lingner, Kevin Pearson (Lisa), Kelly Pearson, Ricky Pearson (Elizabeth); 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna Howdle (Mike), Kayla Dalsing (Anthony), Robin Sanders, Trent Pearson; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter Angel Pearson and an infant brother Glenn Richard Pearson.

Craig enjoyed woodworking, fishing, drawings and paintings. He liked Nascar and going to races, but really loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery, Dearborn, MO.

Craig gave life to others in his death by being a tissue and organ donor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories