Craig R. Pearson, 72, of Branson West, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, died May 6, 2021. Craig was born March 19, 1949 in Boone, Iowa to Donald Richard and Virginia Arlene (Coleman) Pearson.

Craig was former owner and operator of Pearson Trash Service, and retired from the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph.

He married Jackie Simmons November 14, 1996 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Donovan Stevens (Gwen), Tony Pearson (Gina), David Pearson (Chris), Carol Pautsch, Brandy Lingner, Kevin Pearson (Lisa), Kelly Pearson, Ricky Pearson (Elizabeth); 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna Howdle (Mike), Kayla Dalsing (Anthony), Robin Sanders, Trent Pearson; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter Angel Pearson and an infant brother Glenn Richard Pearson.

Craig enjoyed woodworking, fishing, drawings and paintings. He liked Nascar and going to races, but really loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery, Dearborn, MO.

Craig gave life to others in his death by being a tissue and organ donor.