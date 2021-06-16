Craig Royer, 41, of St. Joseph, died May 31, 2021. Craig was born July 5, 1979.

He worked for Mac Tool in Sabetha, KS, as a machinist. He enjoyed drag racing, loved his dogs, miniature tractor pulling and fishing.

Survivors include his mother Barbi Cass; daughter Laurie Leatherwood; brother Walter Bushman; sister Fran Mills and her life companion who was also Craig's best friend Matt Sweat; two step sisters Tracy and Brittany Cass; and his beloved dog Chica.

He was preceded in death by his father Randy Cass.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.