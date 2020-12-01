Clear
Creighton James "CJ" Russell, 31

Cameron, Missouri- Creighton “ C.J.” James Russell, 31, Cameron, passed away November 25, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:54 PM
He was born January 29, 1989 in North Kansas City, Missouri to James and Jeanne (Reed) Russell.
C.J. was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 2007.
He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Iraq with the 82NDAirborne Division.
C.J. worked at Ford Motor Company at the time of his death.
Preceding him in death; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Jessie and John Olds; grandmother, Janis Reed and cousin, Cassie Keller.
Survivors: mother, Jeanne (Larry) Brown, Cameron, Missouri; father, Jim Russell (Connie Johnson) Gravois Mills, Missouri; 2 sons, Braxton and Colton Russell, of the home; 3 sisters, Joz Morgan, San Antonio, Texas, Heather (Jeremy) Clevenger, Chillicothe, Missouri, Brittany (Joshua) Perkins, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Michael Johnson, Crocker, Missouri; maternal grandfather, John Reed, Homosassa Springs, Florida; paternal grandparents, Dale and Dottie Russell, Kingston, Missouri; 4 aunts, Julie (Ken) Keller, San Antonio, Texas, Shelly (Dale) Fields, Winston, Missouri, Michelle (Mike) Webber, St. Joseph, Missouri, Betty Jo (Chip) McKay, Maine; 2 uncles, Michael (Tracy) Russell, Cameron, Missouri and Bill (Karen) Russell, Polo, Missouri; and 10 cousins, Jennifer, Charlie, Katy, Tyler, Abby, Andrew, Rachel, Ashley, Dylan, Chesney, Janis and Jackie.
Memorial Donations to: Braxton and Colton Russell
Memorial Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
