Creighton James "CJ" Russell, 31

Cameron, Missouri- Creighton “ C.J.” James Russell, 31, Cameron, passed away November 25, 2020.

He was born January 29, 1989 in North Kansas City, Missouri to James and Jeanne (Reed) Russell.

C.J. was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 2007.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Iraq with the 82NDAirborne Division.

C.J. worked at Ford Motor Company at the time of his death.

Preceding him in death; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Jessie and John Olds; grandmother, Janis Reed and cousin, Cassie Keller.

Survivors: mother, Jeanne (Larry) Brown, Cameron, Missouri; father, Jim Russell (Connie Johnson) Gravois Mills, Missouri; 2 sons, Braxton and Colton Russell, of the home; 3 sisters, Joz Morgan, San Antonio, Texas, Heather (Jeremy) Clevenger, Chillicothe, Missouri, Brittany (Joshua) Perkins, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Michael Johnson, Crocker, Missouri; maternal grandfather, John Reed, Homosassa Springs, Florida; paternal grandparents, Dale and Dottie Russell, Kingston, Missouri; 4 aunts, Julie (Ken) Keller, San Antonio, Texas, Shelly (Dale) Fields, Winston, Missouri, Michelle (Mike) Webber, St. Joseph, Missouri, Betty Jo (Chip) McKay, Maine; 2 uncles, Michael (Tracy) Russell, Cameron, Missouri and Bill (Karen) Russell, Polo, Missouri; and 10 cousins, Jennifer, Charlie, Katy, Tyler, Abby, Andrew, Rachel, Ashley, Dylan, Chesney, Janis and Jackie.

Memorial Donations to: Braxton and Colton Russell

Memorial Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 6:00 PM- 7:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.