Crysta Anne Edwards, 27

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: May 14, 2020 10:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Crysta Anne Edwards, age 27, was born March 30, 1993 in Liberty, MO the daughter of Jerry Buzzard and Paula Edwards and passed away April 30, 2020.

Crysta was a Graduate of Winnetonka High School Class of 2011. She attended Culinary School in Louisville, KY and loved to cook and bake.

Crysta was a loving mother and loved spending time with her daughter Rorey.

She preceded in death by her Paternal Grandfather, Harlan Buzzard and Uncle Corey Gabbard.

Survivors include her daughter, Rorey CaseyAnne; Mother, Paula Edwards, Maysville; Jerry Buzzard, Maysville; Paternal Grandmother, Georgie Buzzard, Maysville; Maternal Grandparents; Stan and Sue Gabbard, Maysville; sister, Cassie Edwards, KC, MO; Aunts, Shelby Renfro and Sami Gabbard; Uncles, Casey Gabbard, Jim and Jesse Buzzard; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.

Cremation under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. No Memorial Services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorial Contributions in lieu of Flowers: Love Offerings to Family. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

