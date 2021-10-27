Crystal Mahoney 57, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at her home in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born March 23, 1964 in Las Animas, CO, daughter of Evelyn and Nicolas Aguilar. She graduated from Leavenworth High School and the Kansas City Kansas Community College. She married Tom Mahoney on October 7, 1995 and he survives of the home. She worked in the retail packaging industry, and owned a retail packaging company. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico and the Caribbean with her family and friends, she enjoyed the Royals, Chiefs and even the Broncos. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Crystal is survived by her husband, Tom Mahoney of the home, her parents, Nicolas and Evelyn Aguilar of Leavenworth, KS, brother, Nicolas (Mindy) Aguilar Jr. of Eudora, KS, sisters, Celeste (Dale) Pendergraft, Leavenworth, KS, and Sonia Aguilar (Mark Shore), Leavenworth, KS, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM and the family will receive friends until 8:00 PM Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Saturday, Father Al Eboch Celebrant, at the St. Francis Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.