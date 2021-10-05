Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crystol Jo Malchose, 64

Crystol Jo Malchose 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:47 PM

Crystol Jo Malchose 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born July 30, 1957 in Santa Anna, CA, daughter of the late Betty and Dallas Hicks Sr. She graduated from Central High School, and she was a Homemaker. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Copeland Baptist Church. Crystol was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dallas Hicks II, and sister, Virginia Hicks. Survivors include: three children: Brian (Rachel) Malchose, Stacy (Jeremy) Kovac, and Tyler Malchose all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Logan, Mason, Reaganne, Liam, Landan, and Sawyer, former husband, Kevin Malchose, sisters, Shirley Hicks and Opal (Ron) Lasiter of Springfield, MO, and 2 uncles, Walter Scott and Steven Edwards, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM on Wednesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating. The Interment will be at the Saturday September 11, 2021 at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories