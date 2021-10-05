Crystol Jo Malchose 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born July 30, 1957 in Santa Anna, CA, daughter of the late Betty and Dallas Hicks Sr. She graduated from Central High School, and she was a Homemaker. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Copeland Baptist Church. Crystol was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dallas Hicks II, and sister, Virginia Hicks. Survivors include: three children: Brian (Rachel) Malchose, Stacy (Jeremy) Kovac, and Tyler Malchose all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Logan, Mason, Reaganne, Liam, Landan, and Sawyer, former husband, Kevin Malchose, sisters, Shirley Hicks and Opal (Ron) Lasiter of Springfield, MO, and 2 uncles, Walter Scott and Steven Edwards, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM on Wednesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating. The Interment will be at the Saturday September 11, 2021 at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.