Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Curtis A. Lovelady, 64

Curtis A. Lovelady, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:33 PM

Curtis A. Lovelady, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.
He was born July 1, 1957, in Fortescue, Missouri to Fred and Viola (Rasnic) Lovelady.
Curtis enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delbert and Eddie Lovelady.
Survivors include fiancé, Ronda Collins; siblings, Rosetta Corpus (Jesse), Mary Lou Lovelady, Rosalie Rich, Ronald Lovelady (Chris), Robin Lovelady, Tommy Lovelady, Rita Lovelady; best friend, Alfonso Dabney; his beloved cat, Pretty Boy Floyd; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories