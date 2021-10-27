Curtis A. Lovelady, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.
He was born July 1, 1957, in Fortescue, Missouri to Fred and Viola (Rasnic) Lovelady.
Curtis enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delbert and Eddie Lovelady.
Survivors include fiancé, Ronda Collins; siblings, Rosetta Corpus (Jesse), Mary Lou Lovelady, Rosalie Rich, Ronald Lovelady (Chris), Robin Lovelady, Tommy Lovelady, Rita Lovelady; best friend, Alfonso Dabney; his beloved cat, Pretty Boy Floyd; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Curtis A. Lovelady, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.
Curtis A. Lovelady, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.