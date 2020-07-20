Curtis Anthony Christopher, 46

Curtis Anthony Christopher Sr. 46, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. He was born October 1, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Ruth & Jack Christopher. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1992, and married Angela on March 26, 1993, and she survives of the home. He was a a diesel mechanic with Hawk Trucking in St. Joseph. He enjoyed walking and ride his bike, fishing, making people laugh, but most especially spending time with his grand daughters. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Janet Christopher. Survivors include wife, Angela Christopher of the home, son, Curtis (Kaitlynn) Christopher Jr., daughters, Kinzi Christopher, and Delayni Christopher, granddaughters, Graclyn, Madalynn, and Clara, brothers, Jack Christopher Jr., Mark Christopher, Pete Christopher, and Tootle Christopher, sisters, Christy Barry and Misty Blackburn, and brother, Jason Phipps. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.