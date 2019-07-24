Clear
Curtiss B. Utterback, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Curtiss B. Utterback, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born July 27, 1969.
Curtiss met the love of his life, Becci Martinez, 9 years ago on his birthday, she survives of the home.
He was the assistant superintendent at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery for 13 years.
Curtiss enjoyed mushroom hunting, cooking out and watching football. Gardening was his passion; he loved his flowers. He wouldn’t ever miss 6:00 P.M. cocktail time with Becci.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts and uncles.
Additional survivors include his children, Amanda, Curtiss, Jeremy, Emily, Carli, Ashley, Sean; 4 grandchildren; parents, Carey and Cheryl (Gastineau) Utterback; sister, Michelle, his beloved dog, Lou; several aunts, uncles and extended family.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Lung Association.

