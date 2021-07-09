Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Gunter, 52

Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Gunter 52, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away after a courageous five year battle with breast cancer on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:02 AM

Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Gunter 52, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away after a courageous five year battle with breast cancer on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born December 11, 1968 in Columbus, OH, daughter of Dora Judah and Donald Smith. She graduated from Central High School class of 1987, and she married Bartholomew Gunter on April 16, 1987. Cindy worked at United States Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier for the last 32 years in the communities of DeKalb and Rushville, MO.
She was a loving mother of seven children and devoted wife, who constantly put her family first. She enjoyed collecting bears and cookbooks of all kinds. She was a kindhearted lady, who never knew a stranger, and she had an infectious smile that would light up a room. Cindy enjoyed cheering on everyone including her favorite team - The Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Smith and step father, Tom Judah. Survivors include: mother, Dora Judah, St. Joseph, MO, husband, Bartholomew Gunter, of the home, daughters: Veronica Day (Nathan), Kansas City, MO, Elizabeth Gunter, Columbia, MO, and Rebekah Gunter, of the home, sons: Jacob Gunter and fiancé Brooke Beaver, Platte City, MO, Michael Gunter (Paige), Kansas City, MO, Joseph Gunter, of the home, and Tom Gunter, of the home, grandchildren: Olivia and Evelyn Day, Kansas City, MO, brothers: John Davis, Buena Vista, VA and Marty Smith, Roeland Park, KS, and sister, Debra Spring, Peculiar, MO.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant, Rosary: 5:00 pm Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 5:30-8:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Internment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO., David Jordan officiant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories