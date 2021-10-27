Cynthia "Cindy" K Russell 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home. She was born December 6, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Barbara & Robert Marker. She attended Central, and she previously worked at Specialized Support Services. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, shopping, crafting, her plants and flower garden, and going to the casino. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Russell, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Wesley Russell and fiancée Roshelle, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Ashley Russell, Union Star, MO, and Kayley Russell (Josh Stroburg), St. Joseph, MO, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sisters, Terry Marker, Kim (Eric) Matthews, and Sue (Wayne) Sandusky, and her companion, Jim Judkins of Rosendale, MO. Memorials services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday at the Calvary Chapel Church, St. Joseph, MO. Pastor Mike Sandusky officiating. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Cynthia "Cindy" K Russell 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:37 PM