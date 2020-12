Cynthia J. “Cindy” Hughes, 58, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, from COVID-19.

She was born October 4, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Leo Charles and Beatrice Ann (Schulz) Hughes.

She formerly was manager at Pizza Hut in Savannah.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her sister, Dianna Hughes; and her best friend, Mendy Arnold.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 19, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.