Cynthia's Obituary
Cynthia Louise Pribil 61, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Wednesday May 29, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born October 15, 1957, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by sister, Misty Lea Cline. Survivors include husband, David B. Pribil, parents, Chuck & Linda Ellis all of Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Samantha (Joe) Brenner, Mound City, MO, grandchildren, Brooklin & River, brother, Chuck Ellis III, sister, Melissa Ellis. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Cindy Pribil memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
