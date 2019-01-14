Clear
Cynthia Lynn Owens June 07, 1960 - January 14, 2019

Memorial services will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends for one prior to services at the funeral home.

Cynthia Lynn Owens, 58, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.

