Cynthia Lynn Owens, 58, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends for one prior to services at the funeral home.
The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.
Related Content
- Cynthia Lynn Owens June 07, 1960 - January 14, 2019
- Janice Lalaine Brown June 14, 1960 - October 9, 2018
- Felix Angelo Cortez June 01, 1960 - December 24, 2018
- David Russell Whitlock 1960 - 2018
- Harold Gayle VanSickle, Jr. November 14, 1926 - January 13, 2019
- Clayton L. Gaines May 18, 1954 - January 14, 2019
- Thomas N. "Tommy" Tatro November 1, 1978 - January 14, 2019
- Roy Dale Damewood December 29, 1956 - January 14, 2019
- Herschel F. Stone June 8, 1926 - January 15, 2019
- Lori Lynn Pike, 50
Scroll for more content...