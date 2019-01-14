Cynthia Lynn Owens June 07, 1960 - January 14, 2019

Cynthia Lynn Owens, 58, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends for one prior to services at the funeral home.

The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.