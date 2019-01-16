Clear
Cynthia Lynn Owens, 58, of Maryville, MO

Memorial Visitation Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 10:30 AM-11:30 AM Memorial Service Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 11:30 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Cynthia Lynn Owens, 58, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, with family at her side.
Cindy was born in St. Joseph, MO, on June 7, 1960. She had lived most of her life in northwest Missouri. Her parents were Dale V. and Esthel L. (Spoonemore) Owens, they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Maryville High School in 1978, Cindy worked for Community Services in Maryville, before pursuing her career and passion of private in-home care for the elderly. In which she helped so many.
Cindy was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. She liked to shop and go antiquing and spending time with her family and friends. She was passionate about family history and genealogy, and to care for the elderly. She liked to decorate her home, but she especially loved her son Justin and grandsons, Jett and Kolt. She was of the Christian faith.
Her survivors include her son, Justin (Lorina) Byergo, Nevada, MO; her 2 grandsons, Jett and Kolt Byergo, Nevada; her step mother, Della Owens, Maryville; her siblings, Kim Stiens, Maryville, Doug (Paula) Owens, Parkville, MO, Jennifer (Chuck) Abel, Des Moines, IA, Merv (Troy) Hayes, Maryville; her step siblings, Cindy (Phil) Kenkel, Maryville, and Chad (Marilyn) Platt, Kansas City, MO;; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Cindy has been cremated and her memorial service will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

We are still dealing with cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 30s throughout the rest of the workweek. We'll have another disturbance push through Wednesday night into Thursday with additional chances of light snow and some freezing rain mixed in. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute.
