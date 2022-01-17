Cynthia Lynn Summerford 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home. She was born June 14, 1958 in Camdenton, Missouri. She worked as an In Home Healtcare Giver, and she was also a Homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, crafting, baking, and taking care of her family. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Courter, and a brother, Victor Willis. She is survived by her husband, Scott Summerford, daughter, Jennifer Summerford (Colton Galvan), son, Norman Butts Jr, three grandchildren, sisters, Nancy (Nakeyota) Wall, and sister, Sara (Jason) Courter, and brothers, Richard and Jeff Courter. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a funeral services and public livestream at 3:00 PM Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:46 PM
