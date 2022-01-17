Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cynthia Lynn Summerford, 63

Cynthia Lynn Summerford 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:46 PM

Cynthia Lynn Summerford 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home. She was born June 14, 1958 in Camdenton, Missouri. She worked as an In Home Healtcare Giver, and she was also a Homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, crafting, baking, and taking care of her family. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Courter, and a brother, Victor Willis. She is survived by her husband, Scott Summerford, daughter, Jennifer Summerford (Colton Galvan), son, Norman Butts Jr, three grandchildren, sisters, Nancy (Nakeyota) Wall, and sister, Sara (Jason) Courter, and brothers, Richard and Jeff Courter. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a funeral services and public livestream at 3:00 PM Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories