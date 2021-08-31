Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cynthia Rae (Dittemore) Coil, 64

Cynthia Rae (Dittemore) Coil, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:15 AM

Cynthia Rae (Dittemore) Coil, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
She was born July 11, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clarence and Bertha (Kenyon) Dittemore.
Cynthia married Johnny David Coil September 26, 2009. He survives of the home.
She was a member of The River Church.
Cynthia enjoyed dancing, shopping, couponing, and helping others. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Clarence Dittemore (Della Wagenknecht), Marion Brown (Jay Dee); sister, Rayida Dittemore; brother, Terry Brown; parent-in-laws, John and Marian Coil; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dittemore; and her first husband, Arnold Shipps.
Additional survivors include children, Angel Cook (Jeff), Erica Shipps, John Coil, Jr., Jason Coil (Randi), Derrick Coil (Lori), Dustin Coil; grandchildren, Brandon Coil, Jordan Coil, Dalton Cook, Micah Roesle, Selena Coil, Presley Shipps, Tyson Cook, Hunter Coil, Brantley Coil, Carson Coil, Porter Coil; great-grandchildren, Colby Cook, Hayden Coil; sisters, Cheryl Huffman (Jeff), Chris Puett (Brian); brothers, Chuck Dittemore (Sue), Bob Dittemore (Sharon), Jerry Brown (Theresa); furbabies, Patsy and Wrigley; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to God's Mountain or the Disabled American Veterans. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories