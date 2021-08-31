Cynthia Rae (Dittemore) Coil, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
She was born July 11, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clarence and Bertha (Kenyon) Dittemore.
Cynthia married Johnny David Coil September 26, 2009. He survives of the home.
She was a member of The River Church.
Cynthia enjoyed dancing, shopping, couponing, and helping others. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Clarence Dittemore (Della Wagenknecht), Marion Brown (Jay Dee); sister, Rayida Dittemore; brother, Terry Brown; parent-in-laws, John and Marian Coil; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dittemore; and her first husband, Arnold Shipps.
Additional survivors include children, Angel Cook (Jeff), Erica Shipps, John Coil, Jr., Jason Coil (Randi), Derrick Coil (Lori), Dustin Coil; grandchildren, Brandon Coil, Jordan Coil, Dalton Cook, Micah Roesle, Selena Coil, Presley Shipps, Tyson Cook, Hunter Coil, Brantley Coil, Carson Coil, Porter Coil; great-grandchildren, Colby Cook, Hayden Coil; sisters, Cheryl Huffman (Jeff), Chris Puett (Brian); brothers, Chuck Dittemore (Sue), Bob Dittemore (Sharon), Jerry Brown (Theresa); furbabies, Patsy and Wrigley; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to God's Mountain or the Disabled American Veterans. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Cynthia Rae (Dittemore) Coil, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Cynthia Rae (Dittemore) Coil, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.