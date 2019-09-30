Obituary

D. Arlene Anderson, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born February 19, 1934 in Purdin, Missouri.

Arlene married Edward Anderson, Sr. October 8, 1952; he preceded her in death November 29, 2012.

She was a member of Eastern Star, 20 Year Club of the Army National Guard, Woodson Chapel Christian Church, “Road Runners” motorcycle club, and member of Lafayette High School Reunion Committee.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, long walks, traveling, most of all spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Vera (Riddle) Norvell; and a brother, Lavon Norvell.

Survivors include daughter, Cyndi Spalding (Mike), St. Joseph, MO; son, Ed Anderson, Jr. (Josie), Forest City, Missouri; 2 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; half-brother, Lloyd Norvell, Montana; sister-in-law, Sharon Norvell, St. Louis, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association.