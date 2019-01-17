D. Loraine Kerns 96, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in the Kansas City Hospice house. She was born September 10, 1922 in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Benton High School and was a homemaker. Loraine enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Loraine was preceded in death by her parents: Charles Haynes, and Beulah Babb, husband, Raymond Edward Kerns, son, Raymond Kerns Jr., and her sister Alberta Turbak,. Survivors include, three daughters, Vicki (Jerry) Sigrist, Helena, MO, Terry (Vernon) Miller, Gower, MO, and Deanna (Tom) Taylor, Harrisonville, MO, seven grandchildren six great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, January 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Goold Diane officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11-3 pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Warnall Road, KC, MO. 64115. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.