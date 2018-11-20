Daina Jolene Gann-Dail

1976-2018

Daina Jolene Gann-Dail, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, at home.

She was born July 9, 1976 to Ronald Gann and RoxAnn Gee.

Daina married John Dail on October 28, 2011; he survives of the home.

She was a 1995 Central High School graduate. Daina loved being a preschool teacher and adored all the children she taught.

Daina's pride and joy was her grandson and two nephews. She was an animal lover and would adopt every animal if she could. Daina enjoyed the local bands and was heavily involved in the music scene around town.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and great grandparents.

Additional survivors include her sons, Elway, Mark, and Erickson Moran; daughters, MacKenzie Eggleston (Derrick), Brea Dail (Nathan); grandsons, Wesley Nold, Jaxon Eggleston; parents, Ronald Gann, RoxAnn Gee (David); brother, Randy Gann (Brenda); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Autism Alliance of St. Joseph or KC Pet Project.