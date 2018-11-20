Clear

Daina Jolene Gann-Dail, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 4:10 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Daina Jolene Gann-Dail
1976-2018

Daina Jolene Gann-Dail, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, at home.
She was born July 9, 1976 to Ronald Gann and RoxAnn Gee.
Daina married John Dail on October 28, 2011; he survives of the home.
She was a 1995 Central High School graduate. Daina loved being a preschool teacher and adored all the children she taught.
Daina's pride and joy was her grandson and two nephews. She was an animal lover and would adopt every animal if she could. Daina enjoyed the local bands and was heavily involved in the music scene around town.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and great grandparents.
Additional survivors include her sons, Elway, Mark, and Erickson Moran; daughters, MacKenzie Eggleston (Derrick), Brea Dail (Nathan); grandsons, Wesley Nold, Jaxon Eggleston; parents, Ronald Gann, RoxAnn Gee (David); brother, Randy Gann (Brenda); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Autism Alliance of St. Joseph or KC Pet Project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Cooler air has moved into the area and daytime highs reached into the lower 40s. Warmer air moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events