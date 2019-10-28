Dakota's Obituary

Dakota Levi Lopez-Huff 28, of Joplin, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Joplin. He was born September 5, 1991 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and attended Benton High School, he formerly worked at Boyd Metal in Joplin. Dakota was an avid softball player, also enjoyed horse shoes, and spending time with his son, Rhyker. Dakota was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Huff Sr. He is survived by mother, Desiree Lopez (Bonnie Jones), Flagstaff, AZ, father, Charles Huff Jr. (Theresa Blythe) Elwood, KS, girlfriend, Hailey Dittmer, son, Rhyker Wayne Huff, maternal grandparents, Cindy & Dennis Leonard, maternal grandfather, David Lopez, paternal grandparents, Saudi & Rick Crail, brother, Brayden Seimers, sisters, Josephina Huff, and Matya Lopez. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with his Celebration of Life to commence at 3:00 pm Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation to follow under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.