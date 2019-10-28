Clear

Dakota Levi Lopez-Huff 28, of Joplin, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, November 02, 2019 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Celebration of Life Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, November 02, 2019 3:00 PM Email Details 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dakota's Obituary
Dakota Levi Lopez-Huff 28, of Joplin, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Joplin. He was born September 5, 1991 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and attended Benton High School, he formerly worked at Boyd Metal in Joplin. Dakota was an avid softball player, also enjoyed horse shoes, and spending time with his son, Rhyker. Dakota was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Huff Sr. He is survived by mother, Desiree Lopez (Bonnie Jones), Flagstaff, AZ, father, Charles Huff Jr. (Theresa Blythe) Elwood, KS, girlfriend, Hailey Dittmer, son, Rhyker Wayne Huff, maternal grandparents, Cindy & Dennis Leonard, maternal grandfather, David Lopez, paternal grandparents, Saudi & Rick Crail, brother, Brayden Seimers, sisters, Josephina Huff, and Matya Lopez. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with his Celebration of Life to commence at 3:00 pm Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation to follow under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
We will start the day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and as a system moves closer to the area, we could see some light rain or drizzle this afternoon. As cold air funnels into the area, this rain is likely to transition to a rain/snow mix and then possibly all snow Monday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories