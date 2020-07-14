Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy Full Story

Dale A. DeJong, 70

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dale A. DeJong, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born March 13, 1950 to Frank and Bette DeJong in Platte, South Dakota.
Dale was a professor of international business and finance at Florida International University.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include daughter, Victoria Ewen (Scott) of Grayslake, Illinois; grandchildren Addison and Mackenzie Ewen; brother, Vic DeJong (Charlene) of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Ron DeJong (Joanne) of Ooltewah, Tennessee; sister Julee Muow (Don) of Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories