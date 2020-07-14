Dale A. DeJong, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

He was born March 13, 1950 to Frank and Bette DeJong in Platte, South Dakota.

Dale was a professor of international business and finance at Florida International University.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include daughter, Victoria Ewen (Scott) of Grayslake, Illinois; grandchildren Addison and Mackenzie Ewen; brother, Vic DeJong (Charlene) of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Ron DeJong (Joanne) of Ooltewah, Tennessee; sister Julee Muow (Don) of Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.