Dale A. King

December 27, 1947 - August 19, 2020

Mr. Dale A. King, 72, of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Maryville, MO, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Memorials services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home.