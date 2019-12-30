Dale Aaron Hughes, 54, Turney, passed away on December 23, 2019.
Aaron was born on October 16, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William Burr and Roberta Lee (Miller) Hughes.
Aaron was a 1984 graduate of Lathrop High School and was a farmer.
He is preceded by his father, William Burr Hughes.
Survivors: Mother, Roberta Hughes, Plattsburg, MO; brother, Carl (Cheryl) Hughes, Kansas City, MO; 2 sisters, Frances (Michael) Clark, Cameron, MO and Donna (David) Henderson, Oklahoma City, OK and numerous nieces and nephews.
Aaron loved his friends, family and dogs.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 4:00- 6:00 PM at McCorkles Eatery and Pub in Cameron, Missouri. (109 West 3rd. Street)
Family and friends are welcome to come share memories of Aaron.
