Dale Cluck, 84

Dale Cluck, 84, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his home.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:28 PM

Dale was born January 14, 1937, in Severance, Kansas to Clarence Sr. and Josephine (Triplett) Cluck. He lived his entire life in Troy. He went to work for Ainlay Grain Company in Troy in 1955. He retired from Wilbur-Ellis in 2013.

Dale joined the Troy National Guard in 1955.

From his early teen years, Dale worked almost his entire life at the grain elevators in Troy and Wathena, Ks. It was during that time that Dale began to discover his love for trucks. He started collecting his own dumps and then semis. But Dale’s pride and joy was his 1980 K.W. that he had fully restored. Dale was still operating the K.W. in the weeks just before he passed hauling grain for harvest. On many of Dale’s trucking adventures his good buddy Tom Simpson was always along. Dale also had a love for horses and always had at least one Chihuahua, in their home. Dale’s greatest love was spending time with his family. During his last year they cleared a piece of property and grew a big garden there. God got a hard worker, but Dale might be ready for just a short vacation first.

He married Violet Winkel on March 27, 1959, in Troy. She survives of the home. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dean Cluck, Clarence W. Cluck, Jr., an infant brother, Larry Don Cluck.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Cindy Culp (Lee) of Troy

Grandson, Travis Culp of Troy and Granddaughter, Jeri Lynn Culp

Brothers; Paul Cluck of Troy

George T. Cluck of Ash Grove, Missouri

Theodore Roger Cluck of Wathena, Kansas

Sisters; Mabel Springs of St. Joseph, Missouri

Alice Clary of Troy

Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dale’s wishes were to be cremated with no public visitation or services.
Memorials: the family requests in lieu of flowers memorials to the Fanning Cemetery c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087


