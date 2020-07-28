Dale Eugene Wilson, 95, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Senior Living in St. Joseph, MO. He was born on July 10, 1925 in Savannah, MO. to Clarence Cornelius & Daisy May (Rogers) Wilson. He married Jonelle Yarger in Savannah, MO on September 25, 1943 and she preceded him in death in 2018.

In 1943 he was drafted into the Navy. After training he served the 1st Marine Division as a Medical Corpsman seeing active combat on Okinawa. He then served in the occupational forces in Tianjin, China and was honorably discharged in 1946. He farmed from 1947 to 1990 in the Whitesville, MO area and retired to Savannah in 1990. They spent their time garage selling and repairing bicycles for resale and that’s why he was known as the bicycle man of Savannah.

He is survived by his son; Ron Wilson of Savannah; daughter, Margy (Marvin) Kraus of Country Club; grandchildren, Sheila (Brian) Miller, Brenda (Kevin) Herbert, Richard (Valerie) Wilson, Larry (Jenna) Whittington, and Valissa Kraus; six great-grandchildren, Jordan Miller, Taryn (Daniel) Ford, Brooklyn Herbert, Connor Herbert, Melissa (Matthew) Cowles, and Riley Whittington and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, two sisters, and daughter-in-law, Ruth Elaine Wilson.

Private family services are scheduled at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Hospice 5506 Corporate Dr Suite 1600, St Joseph, MO 64507. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements.