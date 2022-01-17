Dale F. Wheeler 84, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born February 15, 1937 in Halls, MO, son of the late Anna and Lee Wheeler. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1955, and married Linda Robinson, she survives of the home. He worked at St. Joseph Stockyards, as a stockman retiring after 41 years. He loved farming, raising livestock, hunting, and baseball. He was a member of Eagles Lodge #49, past President of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union, and a member of the Wallace Christian Church. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Everett and Jack Wheeler, and sister, Lila Edwards. Survivors include: wife, Linda Wheeler of the home, son, Ken (Kathy) Wheeler, Agency, MO, daughter, Janie (Edwin) Farris, Faucett, MO, grandsons, Dustin "Vern" Wheeler and Jesse (Barbi) Farris, granddaughter, Megan Farris, and great grandchildren; Jacob, Carson, Ava, and Phoenix.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Larry Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery, Taos, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Halleck Cemetery Association.