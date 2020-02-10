Dale Fletcher, Jr. 46, Union Star, Missouri passed away February 6, 2020.

Dale was born on March 26, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Wilson D. Fletcher, Sr. and Margaret (Napier) Fletcher.

He was a graduate of Vatterott College with a degree in AutoCAD that he used while working at Perka Building and as the proud business owner of Fletch's Blueprint Design.

He married Julie Marie Shouse on December 30, 1996 in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.

Dale enjoyed listing to country music while taking rides in his truck. He loved hunting, fishing, antique cars and dirt bikes. His most favorite time was when he was with his family and friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph & Rosalie Napier and paternal grandparents, George & Nadine Fletcher.

Survivors: wife, Julie Fletcher; children, Talyn Kretzer (Rachel), Chase Fletcher, Chassidy Fletcher (Chase McDaniel), Skylar Kretzer, Caden Fletcher and Carson Fletcher; parents: Wilson D. Fletcher, Sr. (Bernie) and Margaret Stevenson (Ronnie); sister, Laurie Wheeler (Wayne); one granddaughter; expecting two granddaughters; mother & father in-law; Jim and Linda Shouse; nieces/nephews, Morgan Wheeler, Brett Wheeler, Shelby Beaman and Ciara Miller; sister-in-law, Jamie Hollinghead (Dale);numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation: 5:00 - 7:30 PM; Monday, February 10, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Julie Fletcher for their children.