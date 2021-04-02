Dale Gene Schwarting, 74

Dale G. Schwarting 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born March 9, 1947 in Tilden, NE, son of the late Hattie and Bill Schwarting. He grew up in Oakdale, NE, and graduated in 1965 from Oakdale High School, and at the age of 20, he married Bonnie Iburg. Two months later he was drafted into the United States Army. He served as a Platoon Sergeant in the First Calvary Division, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and is a recipient of the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to start married life. He worked as a floor covering installer. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Velma Johnson, infant sister, Sharon Schwarting, sister in law, Darlene, and brother and sister in laws, Grace & Bub Ratliff. Survivors include: wife, Bonnie Schwarting of the home, son, Dana (Lisa) Schwarting, Joliet, IL, daughter, Heather (Toby) Bailey, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Logan, Parker and Keegan Schwarting, and Cali & Caiden Bailey, twin brother, Daryl Schwarting, brothers: Larry (Marlene), Robert (Glenda), Lyle (Norma), and Jerry Schwarting, sister, Deloras (Gordan) Broberg, as well as many nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9-10 A.M. Monday with funeral services starting at 10 A.M Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.