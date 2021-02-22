Dale H. Hueske, 91

Dale H. Hueske, Lt. Col., Air Force, (ret.), 91, passed away peacefully, on February 7, 2021 after a short illness in St. Joseph, MO.

Dale was born in Hastings, NE, on July 31, 1929, the firstborn son of John and Martha (Grothen) Hueske. He was a farm boy from South Central Nebraska, graduating from Juniata High School in 1946, and Hasting College, in 1950.

He learned to fly as a teenager. He was a member of the USAF Cadets, a jet fighter pilot during the Korean War, flying the P-80 Shooting Star,the F-84, as well as the F-4 Phantom. He flew 29 combat missions over North Korea, and was the Nebraska National Guard “Top Gun” in 1955 and 1956. He retired from USAF in 1975, and was civilian pilot since 1945, a commercial single and multi-engine licensed pilot with 8,500 +hours total time in aircraft including helicopters and seaplanes. He also built and raced Formula V (S51D), an experimental single engine, home-built airplanes between 1995-1997.

Dale was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Aviation Archaeology Investigation and Research, Formula V Air Racing, and was a Friend of Bill W. 40 years. He was a businessman, with multiple interests ranging from a farm implement company (family business with his father); and the founder of two businesses, Delmmar Communications, Cameron, MO; and the former Portstor containers, Elwood, KS. Dale was the chief aircraft accident investigator of the Naper 28 accident, a 1944 C-47 Military Aircraft crash near Naper, NE. He was a HAM radio operator, call sign: WB0NGF.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Bess Oswald Hueske Liversidge, and brother Jerry Hueske.

He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth (Melvin) Zelms, M.J. (Joe) Kinman, Mary Hueske, his, 2 grandsons, Kai David Hueske-VanCeylon, Teo Edward Hueske-VanCeylon, and sister Joan (Joseph) Smith.

Dale has been cremated with services to be held at a later date.