Dale L. Holstine, 83, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.

He was born March 18, 1937 in Mound City, Missouri to Harry and Minnie (Davis) Holstine.

Dale married Marcina June Hall in 1960. She survives of the home.

He was a farmer all his life. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering in the shop on his antique tractors.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Riley; parents; and brother, Ralph.

Additional survivors include children, Marcia Merritt (Chuck), Kim Rosier (Kirby), Jeff Holstine (Melinda); grandchildren, Matt Fuhrman (Rachel), Cayli Mullins (Jason), Madison Merritt, Dylan Rosier (Lauren), Cole Rosier (Holly), Gage Rosier (Ashley), Hunter Holstine (Kelli); great-grandchildren, Peyton and Ford Fuhrman, Brynlee, Bristol, Breckin, Charlie, Maclin, Rowan Rosier; sister, Marilyn Buntz; brothers, Irvin Holstine (Mary), Donald Holstine (Joann); extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mound City United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.