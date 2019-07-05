Obituary

Dale Monshower

1950-2019

Dale Monshower, 69, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2019.

He was born March 17, 1950 in Atchison, Kansas to Richard and Helen (Robertson) Monshower.

He married Dianna Seever on February 11, 2005.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include children; Doug Monshower (Rhonda), Scott Sunderman (Alisa), Charity Brooke (Brandon), Celesta Day (Timmy), David Lawson (Nicole), sisters; Dixie Fuller (Don), Shirley Griffin (Dale), Donna McCaulley (Mac), Dianna Feek (Herbie), Bonnie Sollars (Kenny), 14 grandchildren, best buds; Trinity and Wiskey, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online visit Dale’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select donate now.