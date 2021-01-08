Dale Wesley Warner (92), born on July 21, 1928 in Cedar Falls, Iowa peacefully passed away on December 21, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri after battling Covid-19. Dale served in the Army and then married the love of his life, Mary Margret (Richey) Warner on July 6, 1957. They resided in California where Dale worked and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital. Dale and Mary served in ministry as the pastors of Ambassadors of Faith Christian Center in Saint Joseph where their strong faith and passion for helping those less fortunate was apparent when they launched and operated a food pantry to feed the needy in Saint Joseph. Dale is survived by his children, Cynde (Gregg) Hoffman, Jerry (Elizabeth Rosanne Delzer) Warner and Kevin Warner, his grandchildren Michael Warner, Debbie Warner, Benjamin Hoffman and Madison Hoffman, his sister Patricia (Mark) Pfaltzgraff, brother Howard and many nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his sons Michael and Reggie (Lonelle) Warner, grandson Philip Duke, his parents, John Boyd and Minnie Mae (Yarrington) Warner, his brothers John Warner, Mike Warner, Bernard Warner, William Warner and sister LaDonne Hancock. A memorial video is located on the Rupp Funeral Home website www.ruppfuneral.com In lieu of flowers; memorials are requested to the Dale Warner Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com obituary, funeral fund.