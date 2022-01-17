Dallas Dakota Rails 29, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born September 8, 1992 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He enjoyed playing the guitar and hanging out with his friends. Dallas was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly Rails, sister, Jessica Davison, paternal grandfather, Jesse "Buck" Davison, and maternal grandfather, Leroy Rails. Survivors include: daughter, Mylah Rails, father, Brian Davison, twin sister, Jadrien Rails, sister Blythe Rails, maternal grandmother, Wynona Rails, and paternal grandmother, Patricia Williams all of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Dallas Rails Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com - obituary - funeral fund.
