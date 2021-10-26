Clear
Dallas W. Pohl, 77

Dallas W. Pohl, 77, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:26 PM

Dallas W. Pohl, 77, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Dallas was born on October 23, 1943 in Wathena, Kansas to Oscar and Lydia (Schultz) Pohl. He is a lifelong resident of Wathena and farmed.

Dallas graduated Wathena High School in 1961. He was of the Christian Faith.

He married Evelyn King on February 15, 1964 at the Burr Oak Baptist Church, Wathena, Kansas. She survives of the home. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley Pohl.

Additional survivors include his son, Dennis Pohl (Cheryl) of Wathena

Granddaughter, Belle Pohl of St. Joseph, Missouri

Numerous In-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dallas’ wishes were to have a private family funeral. He was buried at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Memorials: Wathena EMS or the Doniphan County Ambulance Dist #1 c/o the Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com

