Dalton B. Moss, 28

Dalton was a young man with a great laugh, gave great hugs, and loved dogs, particularly his four-legged buddy, Odin.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 12:52 PM

Dalton was a young man with a great laugh, gave great hugs, and loved dogs, particularly his four-legged buddy, Odin. He had a special relationship with his friends helping many through hard times and supporting many in recovery.
The last several months were a gift to get to see the loving, witty, and bright personality that Dalton had. He enjoyed attending his nephew’s 13th birthday, grilling for the family, and moving into a new home with his roommate, Chris. On his last day, he spent the afternoon with his mother, making plans to see her the next day and watch a movie with a friend.
Dalton fought hard with everything he had, and after nearly a year in recovery, he relapsed and lost his life in an accidental overdose.
His family loved him fiercely through his long battle with addiction. He leaves behind his parents, Dean and Lisa Moss, sisters Spencer and Mackenzie Moss, nephew Hagen Dalton Moss, grandmother Mary Lou Moss, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Saturday, October 9, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. For additional information, please email MossFamily9221@gmail.com.
In honor of all those that Dalton supported in recovery, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shatterproof.org.

