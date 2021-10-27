Damen Eugene Coy 34, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born April 4, 1987 in St. Joseph, MO, graduating from Benton High School and joined the United States Army. He was working at International Paper in the maintenance department. He was an avid fisherman, frog gigger, and mushroom hunter, he loved being a maintenance mechanic and helping people. Damen was a huge Jayhawks fan. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Fred & Barbara Smith, paternal grandfather, Sonny Coy, paternal grandmother, Patsy Coy. Survivors include, son, Carson Hammond-Coy, mother, Kim (Chuck) Marti, St. Joseph, MO, father, Chris Boeken, Amazonia, MO and father, Dewey (Kelly) Coy Jr., brother, Brad Boeken, Amazonia, MO, sister, Kaitlyn Clinger, paternal grandmother, Janice Coy-Strueby, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Wednesday October 27, 2007 with Funeral services: at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the charity of the donors choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Damen Eugene Coy 34, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital.
Damen Eugene Coy 34, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born April 4, 1987 in St. Joseph, MO, graduating from Benton High School and joined the United States Army. He was working at International Paper in the maintenance department. He was an avid fisherman, frog gigger, and mushroom hunter, he loved being a maintenance mechanic and helping people. Damen was a huge Jayhawks fan. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Fred & Barbara Smith, paternal grandfather, Sonny Coy, paternal grandmother, Patsy Coy. Survivors include, son, Carson Hammond-Coy, mother, Kim (Chuck) Marti, St. Joseph, MO, father, Chris Boeken, Amazonia, MO and father, Dewey (Kelly) Coy Jr., brother, Brad Boeken, Amazonia, MO, sister, Kaitlyn Clinger, paternal grandmother, Janice Coy-Strueby, and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Related Content
- Damen Eugene Coy, 34
- Michael "Mike" Smith, 34
- Cory Joe Steltenpohl, 34
- Andrew Hixson, 34
- Virginia L. “Jenny” Coy, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Coy Delyn Stenning 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Rev. Evan Patrick Harkins, 34
- Jessica Lynn (White) Miller, 34
- Zacherey "Zach" Matthew Moberly, 34
- Jeremy McAfee, 34, of Savannah, MO