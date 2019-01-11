Dana L. Austin July 28, 1967 - January 11, 2019

Dana Lynn Austin, 51, of St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019, at her home.

Dana was born on July 28, 1967 in Maryville, to David Lee and Belva Dean (Long) Dawson. Her dad preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her nephew, Curtis Dawson, and her niece, Kiona Dawson.

She graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1985, and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and Tarkio College, Tarkio, MO. She had lived for a few years in Omaha, NE. Dana worked many years as the manager of A+ Cash Advance in Maryville.

Dana was of the Catholic faith and a member of DAR.

In 1998, in Las Vegas, NV, Dana was united in marriage to Robert E. “Bob” Austin. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her mother, Belva Dawson, Quitman, MO; children, Jordan (Dane) Wardenburg, Sioux Falls, SD, Taylor Gadbois, St. Joseph, MO, Derek Gadbois, Council Bluffs, IA, Lindsay (Chad) Hanningan, Maryville, MO, Cindy (Jared) Sullivan, Kansas City, MO, and Bobbi Austin, Kansas City, MO; her siblings, Terry Dawson, Burlington Junction, MO, Sandy (Marty) Wilmes, Barnard, MO, Kevin (Monica) Dawson, Linn Creek, MO, Clint (Elvie) Dawson, LeMoore, CA, and Tina Dawson, Maryville, MO; 6 grandchildren, Braelyn, Katelyn and Finley Hannigan, Preston and Caden Sullivan, and Blakely Wardenburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Monday, January 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society/Hope Lodge, Kansas City, MO.