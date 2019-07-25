Obituary

Daniel Allen Leslie

1980-2019

Daniel Allen Leslie, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition Monday, July 22, 2019.

He was born to his loving parents, Lloyd and Charlene Leslie on February 6, 1980.

Daniel adored his two little girls with all his heart. He enjoyed spending time with them and teasing them. Daniel enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he could fry the best fish (all of which he learned from his dad). He also enjoyed watching race car driving, joking around with everyone and trying new restaurants with his nephew, Cody.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Allen Leslie.

Survivors include twin daughters, Kenzie and Klohe; his loving mother who would do anything for him, Charlene Leslie; sisters, Dana McDaniel (Keith) and Stacey Stockton (Shane); nephew, Cody Leslie; nieces, Alexia McDaniel, Shanda Durbin (Erik), Sami Moffat (Kevin); two great-nieces and one great-nephew; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate a new fishing pole to the Northwest Regional Conservation Office, 701 James McCarthy Dr. St. Joseph, Missouri 64507, so they can be given away to share Daniel’s love for fishing or donations to Edward Jones c/o 3901 Patee, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507, to establish a fund for Kenzie and Klohe. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.