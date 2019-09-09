Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Daniel “Danny” Johnson, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Daniel “Danny” Johnson, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born March 3, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Danny married Connie Herring on November 21, 1971.
He was a Lafayette High School graduate and went on to receive two bachelor’s degrees at MWSU.
Danny was a member of the Agency Lodge No. 10, A.F. & A.M. He was a jokester and loved animals, especially grizzly bears. Danny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera (Fansher) Curtin.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Connie; son, Jeremy Johnson (April); granddaughter, Zoey; and father, Norris Johnson, Jr.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events