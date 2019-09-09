Obituary

Daniel “Danny” Johnson, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

He was born March 3, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Danny married Connie Herring on November 21, 1971.

He was a Lafayette High School graduate and went on to receive two bachelor’s degrees at MWSU.

Danny was a member of the Agency Lodge No. 10, A.F. & A.M. He was a jokester and loved animals, especially grizzly bears. Danny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera (Fansher) Curtin.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Connie; son, Jeremy Johnson (April); granddaughter, Zoey; and father, Norris Johnson, Jr.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.