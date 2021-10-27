Daniel David Smith 75, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Mosaic Life C are hospital brought on by his 4 month Covid battle. He was born January 5, 1946 in Independence, MO, son of the late Frances and Daniel Smith. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, Class of 1965. Dan was a true patriot serving in the United States Army and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1968 - 1969, he then served for 28 years with the Missouri Army National Guard and volunteered during Desert Storm, serving at Fort Leonard Wood. He was a 22 year member of the VFW Post 6760 and was the Senior Vice Commander then Junior Vice Commander. He was a faithful Prayer Warrior, having special devotions to the Rosary, Divine Mercy, Saint Michael the Arc Angel, and Saint Joseph. He handed out awards to St. James School for the "Students for Patriots" essays. Dan was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving as an altar boy, lector, communion minister, and singing in the choir. He was a member of the Guadalupe Men's Club at St. Patrick. Dan enjoyed helping with the Poppy Drives for Disabled Veterans, and also helped with the United Way drives. Dan enjoyed running in many charitable marathons. Most of all he loved his Catholic faith and spending time with his family. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Carol Sample. Survivors include wife, Phyllis (Bravo) Smith of the home, daughter, Erin Smith Schottel, sons, Eric Smith and David (Jennifer) Garcia, a sister, Mary Hertzlet, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 23, 2021 followed by the Funeral Mass of Commemoration at 10:30 AM at the Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Inurnment will follow the funeral mass with full military honors under the Auspices of the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the VFW Post 6760 or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Please pray the rosary.