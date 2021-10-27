Daniel Edward Wilhite, 42

Daniel E Wilhite 42, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born June 2, 1979 in San Angelo, Texas. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin & Dixie Lea Wilhite. Survivors include: 3 children: Christian Carrasco, William and Devin McNeely, brother, Austin (Beth) Wilhite, and sister, April (Dan) Langford. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Daniel E Wilhite 42, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in St. Joseph.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:25 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...