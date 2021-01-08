Daniel Eugene Linebaugh 84, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born December 6, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Estelle "Dolly" and Albert Linebaugh. He graduated from Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He retired from the State of Missouri Highway department as a Senior Highway Designer. He enjoyed bowling, playing pitch, and going to the casino. He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite, a member of the Moila Shrine and a Pentecostal. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Matthew Linebaugh. Survivors include, wife, Dorothy Linebaugh of the home, sons, Mark (Tanya) Linebaugh, Saint Joseph, MO, and Scott (Tonya) Linebaugh, Stewartsville, MO, and daughter Katherine Linebaugh, St. Joseph, MO, four grandchildren: Michael Linebaugh, Nick Pilcher, Ashley Linebaugh, and Michael Peterson, a great-grandson, Elric Peterson, and his sister, Diane (Don) Page.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.