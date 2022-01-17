Clear
Daniel Eugene Williams, 61

Daniel Eugene Williams, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:12 PM

On June 29, 1960 he was born in Richmond, Kansas to Henry and Lois (Longaker) Williams.
Daniel was a mail carrier for over 20 years.
He was Vice President of the Missouri Valley Gem & Mineral Society and a member of the Hosanna Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed bird watching, collecting coins and was an avid rock and black powder enthusiast. His family recalls how Daniel could hear any bird, identify the type and then perfectly whistle any bird call. He will lovingly be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Antonia), Julie, Stephen, Laurie, John and Deborah Williams; grandchildren, Isaiah, Lily, Daron; brother, Leonard Williams (Lisa); extended family and friends.
Services to be held at a later date. Inurnment at Whispering Pines at St. Joseph Memorial Park.

