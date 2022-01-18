Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daniel Joseph “Danny Joe” Reinert, 73

Daniel Joseph “Danny Joe” Reinert, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:04 PM

Daniel Joseph “Danny Joe” Reinert, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022.
He was born March 16, 1948, in St. Joseph, Missouri to George H. and Melva L. (Buie) Reinert.
Danny Joe married Jean Gail Duffy January 13, 1978. They just celebrated their 44th Anniversary.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from July 1967 to April 1969, and fought in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division, “Big Red One”. He received the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Commendation Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16).
At 14 he started working for his family business, Reinert Brothers Construction. He later worked for J.E. Dunn Construction for 25 years before retiring.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed mushroom hunting, telling stories, but most of all spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George H. Reinert.
Survivors include wife, Jean Gail; sons, Daniel Reinert (Teresa), David Reinert (Sierra); grandchildren, Faith, Finley and Kira; mother, Melva L. Reinert; brother, Michael Reinert (Chrisie); sister, Yvonne Wilson; his beloved cat, Mr. Tew; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cuddles for Clefts, Paralyzed Vets, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories