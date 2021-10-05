Clear
Daniel Lee Schroff, 41

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:03 PM

Daniel Lee Schroff, 41, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 in St. Joseph, as result of an accident. He was born August 13, 1980 in St. Joseph, son of Carol and Louis Schroff. He attended Lafayette High School. Danny owned and operated D&D Handyman Services. He enjoyed fishing, building motorcycles, and tacos. He loved spending time with his children. He had a great memory and he was a great story teller. He never met a stranger and loved helping others. Danny was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Schroff, step father, Richard "Teach" Sears, sister, Destiny Sears-Orcutt, and brother, Harley Sears. Survivors include: wife, Ashley Schroff of the home, his mother, Carol Sears of St. Joseph, children, Rosemary, Grace, Carolann, and Adalyne, siblings, Jimmy, Scott, Sarah, Stephanieann, Dakota, Desire, and Deacon, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. A Benefit for Danny will be held at Magoon's Delicatessen beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021. Memorials are requested to the Danny Schroff Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
