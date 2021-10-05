Daniel Lee Schroff, 41, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 in St. Joseph, as result of an accident. He was born August 13, 1980 in St. Joseph, son of Carol and Louis Schroff. He attended Lafayette High School. Danny owned and operated D&D Handyman Services. He enjoyed fishing, building motorcycles, and tacos. He loved spending time with his children. He had a great memory and he was a great story teller. He never met a stranger and loved helping others. Danny was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Schroff, step father, Richard "Teach" Sears, sister, Destiny Sears-Orcutt, and brother, Harley Sears. Survivors include: wife, Ashley Schroff of the home, his mother, Carol Sears of St. Joseph, children, Rosemary, Grace, Carolann, and Adalyne, siblings, Jimmy, Scott, Sarah, Stephanieann, Dakota, Desire, and Deacon, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. A Benefit for Danny will be held at Magoon's Delicatessen beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021. Memorials are requested to the Danny Schroff Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.