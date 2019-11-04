Daniel Leon Archer, 59, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.

He was born October 20, 1960, in St. Joseph, MO to Leon Archer and Margie Gilpin. He graduated from Lafeyette High School.

Daniel was a Fire Fighter for the Missouri Air National Guard for 6 years. He was also a manager at Rent-A-Center. His job moved him around to live in Hawaii, Washington D.C., Virginia, Ames, Iowa, and Mesa, AZ; where he resided for 20 years before moving back to St. Joseph.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother Margie Gilpin, at the beginning of October; father Leon Archer; step-father Bill Gilpin; paternal grandparents Minnie & Earl Archer; uncle Billy McKinsey; and aunt Kathleen Walker.

Survivors include his sisters, Connie (Dennis) Howe - Warsaw, MO; Brenda (Randy) Jones - Dearborn, MO, MO; step- brother, Nick (Victoria) Gilpin - Columbia, MO; wife Lisa Archer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Daniel loved playing golf, hunting, hiking & building guns.

Daniel has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a register book to sign. Celebration of life held at a later date.