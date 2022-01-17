Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daniel P. Slibowski, 61

Daniel P. Slibowski (Dan the Man), 61, Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:01 PM

Daniel P. Slibowski (Dan the Man), 61, Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Dan was born October 22, 1960, to Teddy and Norma (Mathers) Slibowski in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dan’s greatest joy was his three children. He also had a passion for nature and the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and searching for the ever-elusive morel mushrooms in the Spring.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Nick Slibowski, Hailey Slibowski, Katie Deckert (Dylan); siblings, Janet Korell (Tom Ackley), Barb Schneider (Denny), Julie Kirschner (Kevin), Tom Slibowski, Jean Hutchcraft, Mary Wilson, Lori Severn (Bill), Patty Jones (Mark), Becky Slibowski (Dave Seckinger), Leighanne Slibowski (Russell Book); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life to be held 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, Lathrop First Assembly of God. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories